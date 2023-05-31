Try This Easy Mix-Veg Paratha Recipe To Make Breakfast An Enjoyable Affair

Deciding what to make for breakfast every day can be a hectic job. It is a meal that is usually prepared in a hurry, since everyone is rushing to work and children are getting ready for school. Breakfast, however, is the most important meal of the day as it replenishes the body after a good night’s sleep and gives us the required energy to go about the entire day. If you are looking for a typical North Indian breakfast, mixed vegetable paratha can be a good option. It is not only delicious but also quite simple to make.. Made with wheat flour, mixed vegetables, spices, and herbs, this paratha is both a healthy and tasty addition to your breakfast recipe.

Ingredients

Wheat Flour - 100 grams

Boiled Peas - 1/2 cup

Boiled Potato - 1

Finely chopped Cabbage - 1 cup

Grated Cauliflower - 1 cup

Grated Carrot- 1

Onion finely chopped - 1

Grated Ginger - 1 piece

Cumin - 1 tsp

Red Chilli - 1 /2 tsp

Ajwain - 1 tsp

Green chilli chopped - 2

Oil - as per

Salt - as per taste

Mix-vegetable paratha Recipe:

To make this recipe, start by taking some water in a pan and heating it on the gas. Once the water gets hot, put cauliflower, carrot, and cabbage in it and boil it on a low flame. Now strain the water from the vegetables with the help of a strainer. After this, take the flour in a bowl and add boiled vegetables along with peas, onions, green chillies, and ginger and mix them well. Now add the red chilli powder, cumin, celery, and salt to this mixture. Now put some water in this mixture and knead it into a soft dough.

After this, place a nonstick pan/tawa on the gas on a medium flame. Once the pan is hot, put some oil in it and spread it all over. Doing this will prevent your dough from sticking to the griddle. Now take out small balls from the dough and roll them out in round or triangular parathas as per your wish. Now place the paratha on the hot pan and cook it. After a while, flip the paratha and cook it from the other side by applying some oil. Roast until it becomes golden in colour. Now transfer your paratha to a plate. Your mix-veg paratha is ready. Serve it with pickle, chutney, or curd and enjoy.