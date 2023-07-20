Try This Unique Kokum Tea This Monsoon, Check Its Recipe And Health Benefits

Kokum, a dried fruit indigenous to India, is widely utilised in Indian cuisine as a spice, either in ground form or as a paste. It plays a significant role in various curries and other dishes, boasting a unique sour-sweet taste, often serving as an alternative to tamarind. Its popularity has also extended to international dishes, making it a truly remarkable spice.

Kokum is derived from the tropical evergreen tree native to India’s Western Ghats mountain ranges. The fruit resembles a black grape and has a size comparable to that of an avocado. After harvesting from the tree’s bark, kokum undergoes fermentation, drying and transformation into the spice we commonly use. In this monsoon season, making tea using Kokam would be the best option as it is not only healthy, but it is simple to prepare.

Steps to prepare Kokum tea:

Advertisement

1. Soak Kokum in a 1/4 cup of water for 10-15 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, heat water. Add all the mentioned ingredients except for coriander leaves.

3. Boil the mixture on medium-low heat for 5-8 minutes.

4. Turn off the flame and strain the liquid.

5. Finally, add finely chopped coriander leaves and serve it hot. Enjoy your refreshing Kokum-infused tea.

Here are a few health benefits of Kokum tea:

1. Kokum serves as an antioxidant, shielding cells from harm caused by free radicals.

2. It possesses anti-diabetic properties which aid in restoring enzyme levels that decline in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

3. Amsol, owing to kokum’s low calorie and high fibre content, is beneficial for the heart. Additionally, the presence of minerals like magnesium, potassium and manganese helps maintain healthy blood pressure.