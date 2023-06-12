Tuber Fruits To Green Veggies, Foods That Reduce Migraine

Migraines, often caused by high levels of stress and excessive workload, have become quite common among youth today. The role of food and drink in reducing headaches cannot be overlooked. Certain foods and beverages, including water, antioxidant-rich foods, and leafy vegetables, are particularly beneficial in managing headaches. Below, we have shared certain foods that need to be consumed to alleviate headaches.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated during the summer season can help prevent the onset of headaches. Adequate water intake promotes optimal brain function and reduces the likelihood of experiencing severe headaches. Usually, the headache subsides within one to two hours after consuming 16 to 32 ounces of water. Research conducted in 2015 also indicates that maintaining sufficient hydration levels can effectively ward off headaches caused by dehydration.

Fruits

Some fruits are rich in essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. While research indicates that potassium aids in relieving migraine pain by promoting healthier nerve function. Bananas, for instance, are considered beneficial for headaches due to their potassium, magnesium, B vitamins, and complex carbohydrate content, all of which contribute to reducing headache pain. Furthermore, fruits with high water content effectively keep migraines at bay.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Consuming plenty of dark green, leafy vegetables can play a significant role in alleviating severe and chronic headaches. These vegetables, including spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are excellent sources of magnesium, which has been shown to reduce or even prevent migraines in some cases.

Moreover, dark green, leafy vegetables contain carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, which are phytonutrients that have been proven to reduce systemic inflammation and oxidative stress.

Tuber fruits

Including tuber fruits like beetroot and sweet potato in your everyday meals aids in preventing headaches. For instance, sweet potatoes are high in anti-inflammatory nutrients beta carotene as well as manganese, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B2, and more, which helps in enhancing your overall health and reducing headaches.