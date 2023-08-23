Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: Lesser-known Facts and Famous Quotes by Hindu Saint

TULSIDAS JAYANTI 2023: Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Hindu saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. This special occasion is commemorated annually on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti will be observed on August 23. Tulsidas was a devotee and follower of Lord Rama. Out of Tulsidas’ notable literary renditions, one of his greatest works on Hindu literature includes Sri Ramcharitmanas, which is an Awadhi-language adaptation of the Sanskrit Ramayana, written in the 16th century.

Tulsidas also wrote the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Hanuman, the monkey god and devotee of Rama. The Hanuman Chalisa is one of the most popular Hindu prayers. He died in Varanasi in 1623 CE.

On the occasion of his 526th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the great Hindu saint and some of his famous quotes.

Lesser-known Facts