Two Natural Remedies To Control High Cholesterol

If the amount of Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in your blood is high, you may be diagnosed with high cholesterol, which can lead to a range of health problems, such as heart attack and stroke, if left untreated. In the early stages, high cholesterol often doesn’t cause any noticeable symptoms, which is why it’s essential to have your cholesterol levels checked regularly. Your risk of developing high cholesterol may increase if you consume a lot of foods that are high in cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans fats. Being obese can also increase your risk of high cholesterol. Additionally, inactivity and smoking are other lifestyle factors that can contribute to high cholesterol.

Fortunately, there are some natural remedies to control high cholesterol. Dr Abhinav Raj, Assistant Professor at Prem Raghu Ayurvedic Medical College in UP, told News18 that flaxseed and cinnamon are considered a remedy in Ayurveda to control high cholesterol levels.

Consuming these two ingredients on an empty stomach can help lower cholesterol levels quickly and also improve the digestive system, which can help alleviate stomach problems. Flaxseeds and cinnamon are packed with various nutrients that can enhance overall health.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed is obtained from the flax plant and it is rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid that is known to reduce the risk of heart disease, according to Healthline. Some studies indicate that flaxseed may help lower cholesterol, especially in individuals with high cholesterol levels and postmenopausal women.

Know how to consume flaxseed

When it comes to digestibility, ground flaxseed is a better option than whole flaxseed. This is because the outer shell of the whole seeds is tough and cannot be easily broken down by the intestines. However, you can still purchase whole flaxseed, grind it in a coffee grinder, and store the ground flaxseed in an airtight container for convenient use.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains a variety of advantageous compounds, including antioxidants. According to certain studies, cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar, guard against heart disease, and lessen inflammation.

Know how to consume cinnamon

To control your cholesterol level, grind cinnamon to make a powder and consume a pinch of it with lukewarm water on an empty stomach every morning. This can lead to a reduction in cholesterol levels.

