Ugadi is a traditional Indian festival that marks the beginning of the New Year in some regions of the country. It is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm by people of different communities. On this auspicious occasion, special recipes are prepared to mark the start of the new year. Some of the popular recipes for Ugadi include Obbattu or Holige (sweet flatbread filled with lentil or coconut filling), Ugadi Pachadi (a sweet, sour, tangy and bitter chutney made with raw mango, tamarind, jaggery, neem flowers, and salt), Pulihora (tamarind rice), and Bobbatlu (stuffed sweet roti). These delicious dishes are an integral part of the Ugadi celebration and are enjoyed by people of all ages. Here are easy recipes by Chef Varun Inamdar which you should definitely prepare today.

Kabuli Chane Ka Halwa

Advertisement

One of the most unique halwa variants this one is and is a family recipe with all the core ingredients in equal measures. We make this once a year and it happens to be on Gudi Padwa. A true delight.

Ingredients

1 cup Kabuli chana, soft boiled

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk powder

1 cup water

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 cup Godrej Jersey Ghee

Method

1) Run the soft boiled Kabuli chana into a fine paste. Keep aside.

2) Heat Godrej Jersey Ghee in a kadhai. Stir in the paste along with milk powder.

3) Continue stirring on medium flame till ghee starts separating from the sides of the pan.

4) Add in water, sugar and green cardamom powder. Stir well and allow the mixture to simmer on medium flame. You may wish to cover it for a minute on low flame.

5) Serve hot.

Advertisement

Kesar Patoli

This is an ever green family recipe. Reason. No reason. Festival. No festival. Happy or Sad. This is the ultimate mood lifter. This Gudi Padwa, this now, is all yours from The Inamdars.

Ingredients

For the filling

1 cup fresh coconut, scrapped

5 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

A generous pinch saffron

A touch of turmeric powder

For the Batter

1 cup rice flour

Advertisement

3/4 cup Godrej Jersey Milk

A touch of salt

And, some fresh turmeric leaves, washed and wiped clean

For the filling:

1) In a pan, take coconut scrappings, sugar, green cardamom powder, saffron strands and turmeric powder.

2) Mix well and cook on medium flame.

3) Cook till it all comes together and the moistures dries out slightly.

Advertisement

4) Keep it aside to cool down completely. Stir in a tsp of Godrej Jersey, only if you wish to.

For the Batter

In a bowl, mix together rice flour, Godrej Jersey Milk and salt till lump free

For the assembly

1) Apply the batter on the dull side of the leaf and add in a generous portion of the filling.

Advertisement

2) Fold the leaf halfway through, ensuring the batter and the filling get enveloped.

3) Make some more similarly.

4) Lift all these envelopes carefully and steam for 15 minutes using an idli steamer.

5) Peel the turmeric leaf off and eat the well-formed and steamed rice cake with a golden filling.

6) Incase, you cannot lay your hands on some turmeric leaves, banana leaf is the next best option.

Mango Paneer Modak

We follow one rule religiously. On Gudi Padwa, after our morning prayers, we offer Alphonso Mangoes first to Ganpati Bappa and then eat it as a family. And this is also the onset of mango recipes. This special modak happens to be one of those many.

Ingredients

For the filling

1/2 cup fresh alphonso mango pulp

1 cup Godrej Jersey Soft Paneer, crumbled

1/4 cup fresh coconut, scrapped

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

For the dough

1 cup whole wheat flour, khapli if possible

A pinch of salt

Water for kneading a medium stiff dough

Method:

For the dough:

1) Mix all the Ingredients in a deep bowl.

2) Knead and keep under a damp cloth.

For the filling:

1) In a pan, take crumbled Godrej Jersey Soft Paneer, sugar, Alphonso pulp and coconut scrappings.

2) Mix well and cook on medium flame.

3) Cook till it all comes together and the moistures dries out slightly.

4) Keep it aside to cool down completely. Stir in cardamom powder and mix well.

For the assembly

1) Pinch marble sized dough balls and roll into a thin disc

2) Place a teaspoon of the filling in the center and bring the sides together and pinch to form a pointed dome-like shape

3) Make some more similarly and deep fry on medium to high heat till golden brown

4) Transfer on an absorbent tissue paper and serve hot.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here