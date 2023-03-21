Ugadi 2023: This Yugadi, Take Ethnic Fashion Cues From Kannada’s Leading Ladies

UGADI 2023: The festival of Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the New Year’s Day for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana in India. It is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar in the month of Chitra. This year, Ugadi will be observed on March 22.

One of the most important elements of this festival is that we get to dress up in our ethnic best. Now, if you are looking for some inspiration to slay traditional wear, turn to our Kannada actresses. From Ashika Ranganath to Srinidhi Shetty, we have handpicked some jaw-dropping looks of the actresses which set the template to look stunning at this Ugadi festival.

Ashika Ranganath

Actress Ashika Ranganath looked dreamy in this blue shantoon anarkali. The Mahima Mahajan creation featured a blue corset detailing and red, yellow, and green floral work all over. The spaghetti straps held together the loose neckline. She carried a matching floral print organza dupatta along with tassels around the hem. A pair of green dangler earrings and a statement ring accessorised her look. Soft glam and soft curls suit her well.

Aditi Prabhudeva

Sarees are elegant and stylish, at the same time. It is our go-to pick during festivals for all the right reasons. Aditi Prabhudeva once showed us how to keep things simple and still stand out with fashion outings. She teamed her subtle pastel number with a vibrant red half-sleeve blouse, which came with embroidery around the sides and tassel detailing. A pair of golden jhumkas, red bangles and a messy bun, adorned with gajra worked wonders. Oh not to miss the sleek mangalsutra.

Srinidhi Shetty

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty’s Instagram is one stop for everything fashion, especially when it comes to traditional wear. And, her navy blue lehenga with heavy golden detailing is testament to the statement. Her half-sleeve choli, with a short V neckline, was teamed with a heavily embroidered skirt. The sheer dupatta featured gotta work around the borders. She kept the accessory game simple with jhumkas and a statement ring. Rosy blush glam on dewy skin complemented her ensemble.

Rachita Ram

If carrying a heavy lehenga or draping a saree sounds like a task, pick a bright red suit from your wardrobe and add a heavy dose of glamour in the form of gota or zari work. Just like Rachita Ram’s full-sleeve suit set. Her outfit came with heavy gota work throughout. She styled a matching dupatta on one shoulder. Allowing her ensemble to do all the talking, Rachita simply added a wristwatch to her look. Straightened brown tresses and a glowy makeup worked wonders.

Shanvi Srivastava

In case you are planning to carry some bling to this Ugadi festival, take cues from Shanvi Srivastava. The actress has always impressed fans with her impeccable style statement. Here, she draped herself in a sequin purple saree and paired it with a satin blouse, with a sweetheart neckline. Diamond earrings, dewy glamorous makeup, and wet tresses added more pizazz to her style.

