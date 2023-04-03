Uncover the Startling Cost of Zendaya’s Gorgeous Blue Sari She Wore to Nita Ambani’s Cultural Centre Opening

Hollywood actress Zendaya’s desi saree ensemble at the NMACC ceremony stole the show on the second day of the star-studded red carpet event for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening ceremony.

Zendaya, a model and actress from Hollywood, attracted attention when walking the red carpet at NMACC while wearing a gorgeous dark blue saree created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. In addition, Zendaya thanks Rahul Mishra for creating the elegant costume for her.

As Zendaya donned a desi style for the NMACC launch, she appeared nothing less than a royal princess. She was wearing a blue saree with hand embroidery and a pallu that was falling behind her and giving her an angelic appearance.

She wore a striking golden blouse with the saree, which had gorgeous and vibrant floral embroidery on the trim and pallu. To avoid overpowering her outfit, she kept her jewellery simple and just wore a watch in one hand and modest earrings.

What is the price of Zendaya’s NMACC saree?

Rahul Mishra, an Indian fashion designer, created the saree that Zendaya was wearing. It was part of his “Cosmos" collection. According to Rahul Mishra’s official website, the Cosmos 3D embroidered saree and the golden blouse cost Rs 3,89,000 together.

Zendaya topped her ensemble with about Rs 4,00,000 worth of Italian jewellery from the high-end brand Bulgari. Zendaya’s total look at the NMACC opening fees is anticipated to be close to Rs 9 lakh.

For the Mumbai debut of Nita Ambani’s Cultural Centre, Rahul Mishra’s designer clothing was worn by more people than just Zendaya. For the opening event, Rahul Mishra’s embroidered long jacket and floral loose trousers were also worn by American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On the red carpet of the NMACC opening ceremony, numerous worldwide and Hollywood celebrities made an appearance, including Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Jeff Koons, Kat Graham, and many others.

