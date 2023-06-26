United Nations International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture 2023: History and Significance

UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL DAY IN SUPPORT OF VICTIMS OF TORTURE 2023: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is celebrated on June 26. According to the United Nations, torture exists in all parts of the world, despite the total ban under international law. “According to all relevant instruments, it is absolutely prohibited and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

This prohibition forms part of customary international law, which means that it is binding on every member of the international community, regardless of whether a State has ratified international treaties in which torture is expressly prohibited. The systematic or widespread practice of torture constitutes a crime against humanity,"stated the official website.

UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL DAY IN SUPPORT OF VICTIMS OF TORTURE HISTORY

The Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment generally known as the Torture Agreement, entered into force on June 26, 1987. This was a step towards recognising that torture is universally banned. Ten years later, on June 26, 1997, the United Nations General Assembly formally designated the day as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in order to help survivors and raise awareness about its effects.

The primary goal of this day is to completely abolish this inhuman act in all its forms. On June 26, 1998, the United Nations called for all governments, stakeholders, and members of global society to take action against perpetrators across the globe.

UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL DAY IN SUPPORT OF VICTIMS OF TORTURE SIGNIFICANCE