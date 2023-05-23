Unleash the Flavors of Summer: Must-Try Cocktail Recipes

Summer is the perfect time to sip on refreshing and flavorful cocktails that complement the warm weather. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, indulging in a delicious summer cocktail can elevate your experience. From fruity and tropical concoctions to classic favorites with a twist, there’s a wide array of recipes to explore. Incorporating fresh fruits, herbs, and vibrant ingredients, these cocktails are designed to quench your thirst and awaken your taste buds. Get ready to embrace the spirit of summer with this collection of tantalizing and easy-to-make cocktail recipes that are sure to be a hit at any gathering.

Gin Basil Smash

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Short Story Dry Gin – 60ml

Lime Juice – 20ml

Sugar Syrup – 15ml

Basil Leaves – 6nos

Method:

1.Tear the basil in a jam jar or shaker tin

2. Add in all ingredients and fill it with ice

3. Shake until amply chilled and diluted

4. Strain into a rocks glass

5. Serve with ice or without (as preferred)

6. Garnish with a fresh basil leaf

Anti Milanese

Ingredients:

Short Story Dry Gin – 50ml

Campari – 10ml

Fresh grapefruit juice – 30ml

Elderflower syrup – 10ml

Svami grapefruit tonic water – 60ml

Method:

1. Take a highball glass and add in all ingredients except for the tonic water

Advertisement

2. Add in ice and briskly stir for a few seconds to amply chilling and dilute the cocktail

3. Top up with 60ml of Svami grapefruit tonic water and mix the cocktail evenly by slowly lifting and dropping the ice in

4. Serve immediately with a half- moon slice of fresh grapefruit.

Peruwalla

Ingredients:

Stranger & Sons Gin 60ml

Peru Saccharum 25ml

Lime juice 20ml

Garnish - Salt-chilli-sugar rim

Advertisement

Method:

Rim an old fashioned glass with the salt chilli sugar.

Build up all the liquid ingredients in the small shaker tin. Fill up the big shaker tin and place the small shaker over the top to mix the liquid and seal it shut.

Shake all ingredients hard for a few seconds and double strain into the rimmed old fashioned.

Advertisement

Add ice and serve.

For the peru saccharum -

Cut up 200gms of ripe guavas (peru) and mix it up with 200gms of castor sugar in a vessel. Cling Wrap the top and place it in the fridge overnight. The next day, you can see that the sugar has absorbed the juice of the guava and has become a syrup. Strain and use this for your cocktails.

For the Salt-Chilli-Sugar Rim -

Mix in 20gms of caster sugar to 20gms of salt and 7gms of chilli powder. Mix until it is evenly incorporated and taste it once. It should be primarily sweet and salty with a slight kick of chilli. You can always add more of either as per your taste.

Sing the blues highball

Ingredients:

Stranger & Sons 60ml

Dry Vermouth 10ml

Advertisement

Pickled Blueberry brine 15ml

Soda 100ml

Method:

Take a highball glass and add all ingredients except soda.

Stir briskly with lots of ice

Add in the soda and gently lift the ice to mix the drink without disturbing the bubbles.

Serve immediately with 2 pickled blueberries on a skewer.