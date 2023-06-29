Unleash the Power Of These 5 Superfoods To Boost Immunity And Defend Against Diseases

As the monsoon season arrives, it becomes essential to prioritise our health and guard against infections. One of the key factors in staying healthy during this time is boosting our immunity. While there may not be a single miraculous food that can magically enhance our immunity, incorporating nutrient-rich superfoods into our diet can certainly strengthen our body’s defences against infections. By including these superfoods in your daily meals, you can provide your body with the necessary nutrients to fight off illnesses and maintain overall fitness. So, let’s dive into the world of immunity-boosting foods and discover how they can support your well-being during the monsoon season and beyond.

Leafy vegetables: Vegetables with a leafy green colour, such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help in maintaining a strong immune system. They are particularly high in folate, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E. You may sauté them as a side dish or add them to soups, salads, and smoothies.

Citrus fruit: There is an abundance of Vitamin C in citrus fruits including oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes and is believed to improve the immune system. White blood cells, which are essential for warding off infections, are stimulated by vitamin C. Snack on these fruits, squeeze their juice into the water for a cool beverage, or add it to salad dressings.

Garlic- Garlic has a high concentration of Sulphur compounds like allicin which naturally strengthens the immune system. These substances contain antibacterial qualities that can aid in the battle against viruses and bacteria. Cook using fresh garlic or, if you’d like, take supplements that are odourless with garlic.

Amla- Also known as gooseberry, it has long been used in Indian households to make achaar/murabba and