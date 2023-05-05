Unleash Your Inner Chef With BTS Jungkook's Secret Perilla Oil Makguksu Recipe

BTS member Jeon Jungkook has fulfilled his promise to share his secret recipe for cooking Perilla oil Makguksu. The special dish makes a staple choice in Korean cuisine, with its speciality lying in the addition of buckwheat noodles. The BTS vocalist and dancer recently surprised ARMY by going live on Weverse late at night to cook the dish himself. During the interaction, he passionately spoke about the dish all while preparing it, thereby leaving many to crave buckwheat noodles. Jungkook also promised fans that he will share the written recipe of his cooking style on his Weverse account later. Not only did he keep his word, but the K-pop idol’s cute antics garnered him heaps of praise and adulation from fans. Jungkook was quite sleepy during the impromptu cooking session but it was his final reaction that stole the limelight.

Do you want to discover Jungkook’s secret to making Perilla Oil Makguksu?

Here’s everything that you need to know:

Ingredients:

4 tbsp Perilla oil (preferably 100% raw perilla oil)

2 tbsp Cham sauce

1 tbsp Buldak sauce

1 tbsp Buldak mayo sauce

1 egg yolk

Ground garlic

Pepper powder

Buckwheat noodles

Seaweed flakes

How to make this Korean dish?

Sauce preparation:

Add Perilla oil, cham sauce, buldak sauce, buldak mayo, egg yolk in a bowl and mix it well. Jungkook notes that grounded garlic and pepper powder can also be optionally added during the process. “So mix all of that together and your sauce is complete if you’re making a bigger portion multiply all of that by two and it’ll be good," reportedly states the English translation of his post.

Noodles preparation:

Boil buckwheat noodles as per your chosen quantity. Make sure to put the noodles in cold water to wash out excess starch. Toss to drain them well.

Final step:

Mix noodles with the prepared sauce. “Add seaweed flakes. I don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes, I’m talking about those seasoned ones! So you top it off with the flakes and that’s it," he concluded.

Jungkook’s reaction after eating the meal:

The BTS member was quite elated to savour the noodles prepared by him. He clapped to appreciate himself indicating the meal turned out to be delicious.

