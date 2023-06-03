Unleash Your Palate: 4 Whiskeys You Must Experience

A bottle of high-end scotch or a locally made alcohol infused with familiar flavours, whisky is undoubtedly one of India’s most loved drinks. Let’s help you indulge with some of the most interesting whiskeys in the Indian market for your next tasting adventure. We know you love those age-old international brands but don’t forget the exciting domestic newcomers, this list will surely take you on a journey through the diverse and exquisite flavors of whiskeys from around the world.

Fruity Notes

The iconic brand of DEWAR’S has brought its standout DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old whisky to a new generation of drinkers in the Indian market. Created with DEWAR’S proprietary Double-Aging technique, the DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old is an upper shelf whisky that is made to delight whisky enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The whisky is aged in first-fill bourbon casks that unlock a rich depth to its flavor, giving it unique fruity notes and a satisfying body with hints of honey, citrus and subtle vanilla. This distinctively complex taste is rounded off with a smooth finish on the palate, providing a superior drinking experience that can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated highball. Subtle Peaty Flavours

The latest and most exciting entrant in the Indian-made whisky space is LEGACY – a newly-launched, made-in India premium blended whisky proudly crafted by Bacardi. This spirit offers consumers a uniquely local flavor through its blend of the finest Indian Malts, Scottish Malts and Indian grains, created specifically for the Indian audience. The whisky boasts a rich blend of fruity notes layered with subtle peaty flavors, undertones of toasted oaks with a whiff of spice topped with a delicate sweet vanillic smoky finish. With its intricately layered flavors and easy-to-drink smooth texture, LEGACY aims to be a drink for all occasions – from big celebrations with loved ones to quiet relaxation at home. True to its name, LEGACY looks to be the go-to spirit for those who live a life full of passion and determination, ceaselessly building their own legacy every day, every moment. Strong smoky flavour

For a relatively new homegrown Indian brand, Blisswater Industries’ Yaksha has already been making a name for itself in the segment. This budget craft whisky features a 5-year aged grain-malt mix. It gets a distinct flavor among IMFLs due to its aging process in American oak bourbon barrels, and its unique infusion of the soma plant from the subcontinent. The charcoal filter process gives this whisky a strong smoky flavor, and is definitely worth trying for the curious drinker. A Powerful Pepper-Induced and Smoky Aroma

Founded in 1830, Talisker is one of the oldest Scotch whiskies to come from the Isle of Skye. This award winning single malt Scotch is matured for 10 years in American Oak barrels, and known for having a powerful pepper-induced and smoky aroma. The spirit brings a touch of brine and dry barley to the palate, leaving a memorably marine aftertaste that is delicately balanced by hints of orchard fruit. Tingling with truly unique flavors, it is a taste that is sure to stay with you right from the first sip!