Unlock the Benefits of This Yoga Asana To Beat Summer Heat

Rising temperatures in summer often become our excuse to do little or no physical movement. This means, exercising goes for toss. But what if you got to know that there were physical exercises that could actually help you gear up to face the heat? Wondering how? The answer is in yoga. While there are numerous yoga asanas that can aid your body get summer-ready, Chandra Namaskar shines as a distinctive practice.

The serene and gentle movements of Chandra Namaskar act as a natural remedy, alleviating the effects of excessive heat and restoring balance and coolness to the body. It also incorporates deep breathing, stretching, and twisting, which promote circulation and release tension. Pramila Khubchandani, a yoga practitioner, has shared the benefits of performing Chandra Namaskar on Instagram. She wrote, “It’s a beautiful cooling calming flow to beat the heat!"

Advertisement

According to her, there are various benefits of performing Chandra Namaskar. Firstly, it enables you to tap into the cooling and calming lunar energy. This yoga sequence provides a stretch to the spine, hamstrings, and backs of the legs. It also strengthens various muscle groups such as the legs, arms, back, and stomach.

Follow the steps below to practice Chandra Namaskar: