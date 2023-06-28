Unlock Your Radiance With These Skin-boosting Yoga Poses

Stress and bad lifestyle habits are the most common causes of premature wrinkling. Smoking, alcohol, drug addiction, and poor food choices are all major contributors. Another prevalent skin issue is acne. This can arise as a result of hormonal changes in the body, and poor digestion can also manifest as acne. Whatever the reason, these yoga asanas can assist you in achieving smooth, bright skin.

By boosting blood flow to the head and face region, performing these yoga asanas will support naturally attractive skin tone. Inverted positions can stimulate the nervous system, improve blood flow to the brain, speed up metabolism, and boost energy levels. Let us have a look at the asanas that will help us unlock the radiant skin-

Halasana

This asana stimulates blood flow to the face and head and aids in the removal of toxins from the body and improves skin health. To begin with, you will lie on your back with your palms separated on the ground. Now, elevate your tummy and move both legs towards the back of your head. Try to touch your toes to the ground.

Uttanasana

This yoga is quite effective for skin tightening. The looseness and wrinkles of the skin are eliminated by regularizing it. This asana also helps to enhance the body’s oxygen level. Toxins in the skin are released by this asana. To perform this, stand straight with both hands facing forward. Now, while exhaling, bend your upper body forward from the waist. Remember that your nose should be touching your knees and your hands should be close to your knees.

Bal Bakasana

When performing this asana, the body assumes the position of a heron. This strengthens the muscles of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, and kidney. It also aids in the rejuvenation of the skin and the prevention of dehydration in the body. To begin, assume a cat stance with your elbows flat on the ground. Lean forward and place your weight on your triceps. Then, while remaining balanced, carefully raise your feet off the ground. Keep in mind that your fingers should be spaced apart during the position.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This asana tones your muscles and improves blood circulation, helping to maintain healthy skin when practised regularly. To perform this pose, extend both hands forward and bend down towards the ground. Place your palms on the floor with your fingers pointing straight ahead, forming an angled stance. Bend your body to resemble a bow shape, with knees slightly more bent and hips raised as high as possible. Remember to slightly lower your head towards the ground while executing the asana.