Unlocking Secrets Of Optimal Health: Discover Symptoms Of Low Vitamins And Minerals In Body

Vitamins are extremely important for our body. We, in fact, can’t even exist without it for more than a few days. Our body needs the right amount of every type of vitamin to function properly. If there is a deficiency of any vitamin, it can lead to several diseases. For example, a deficiency of vitamin A can cause reduced eyesight, a deficiency of vitamin B can lead to beriberi, a deficiency of vitamin C can cause scurvy, and a deficiency of vitamin D can cause rickets.

Therefore, all vitamins are necessary for our body. However, the biggest question is how to detect a deficiency of vitamins in the body. When there is a deficiency of any vitamin, our body gives us some symptoms. Based on these symptoms, one can understand which vitamin deficiency they have.

Below listed are a few symptoms that’ll appear on our body:

1) Weak hair and nails: Hair and nails become weak when there is a deficiency of vitamins. They become brittle and easily break. This is caused by a deficiency of biotin, also known as vitamin B7. In addition to this, continuous fatigue, muscle pain, cramps, and tingling in the hands and feet can also occur.

2) Mouth sores - When there are wounds inside and around the mouth, it should be understood that it is caused by a deficiency of several vitamins. Besides vitamins, it can also be caused by inadequate intake of minerals. Mouth sores or wounds are caused by a deficiency of iron, vitamins B1, B2, B6, and others.

3) Bleeding from gums - When there is a deficiency of vitamins, the gums also become weak. Occasionally, blood also starts oozing from them. Often, while brushing, blood starts coming out of the gums. This means that there is a deficiency of vitamin C, and immunity has started weakening. To fulfil the deficiency of vitamin C, one should consume citrus fruits.

4) Poor night vision - If the diet is not healthy, then it will start showing poor night vision. If there is a deficiency of vitamin A in the body, then one will have poor night vision or may not be able to see at all at night. If this is not treated in time, then it can lead to a disease called night blindness, which can cause complete blindness in the future.

5) Skin problems - If there are a lot of patches on the skin or dandruff has appeared in the hair, then it should be understood that there is a deficiency of vitamins. Various deficiencies of vitamins such as zinc, vitamin B3, vitamin B2, B6, etc. are responsible for skin-related problems. Therefore, increase the consumption of seafood, meat, dairy products, leafy vegetables, whole grains, and almonds in your diet.

