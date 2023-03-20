Unmasking the Truth About Botox: What You Need to Know

It time to redefine reframe revisit our understanding of this amazingly invention which is no less to a medical miracle, neuromodulator popularly known as Botox. Though it’s a prescription drug used by various medical practitioners across various medical fields neurologists’, ophthalmologist, urologist and otolaryngologist. Wonder drug to be on TIME magazine cover page has a huge list of medical concerns that it can cater to and resolve very effectively naming few like chronic migraine, excessive sweating, post stroke pain, neurological pain, myofascial pain, urinary bladder pain hermetic neuralgia and of course this one you all know which is its use in field of aesthetic medicine.

“Whenever a new invention comes especially if so potent and radical in delivering the attention it gets is huge and bit disheartening for me to see huge amounts of misinformation misunderstanding of this amazing product whole lot of bashing in print media and social media instil fear amongst people," says Dr. Geeta Grewal, Founder and CMD, 9 Muses Wellness, Gurgaon. With so many myths around this beautiful product blurring its shine I’m making an attempt to do justice and bring light to this neuromodulator which is a protein produced by bacteria and is in active medical practice since 1970. This bacterial protein needs to be reconstituted before injecting. “We’re indeed lucky to have these amazing tools which work so efficiently and effectively and safely to achieve desirable outcomes. This molecule resembles our neuromuscular junction proteins and hence helps to relax the overacting and hyper toned muscles," adds Dr Grewal.

Advertisement

The reconstituted drug is injected into the hyper active muscles to relax them. Now, why does the muscle get hyperactive and builds tone. “Facial muscles are different from body muscles as in facial muscles are inserted into facial skin as in body muscles are inserted into bones. When we break our bone (fracture) our doctor applies a cast to immobilise that bone and by doing so we give time to bone to heal itself. Likewise, the hyperactive facial muscles fold the weak skin heavily at the same point leading to a crack in skin which is called wrinkle," opines Dr Grewal.

Botox or neuromodulator plays a role of cast by relaxing the underlying muscles hence giving time to skin to repair itself. Hyperactive high tone of muscles is due to repetitive engagement of these groups of muscles in our day to day conversation and activity talking eating laughing crying depressed and other emotions all engage these muscles. “Life is a challenge and we all go through various emotional experiences it’s seen as we advance in our life experiences we carry these experiences on our face and lot many times we’re not in tuned to what face reflects," feels Dr Grewal.

Advertisement

For example, you’re not feeling angry or sad but you’re face reflects otherwise cause the facial muscles which are engaged for these expressions are high on tone and they remain contracted even though you’re not engaging them. Let’s come to the biggest fear you have of losing your expression after the treatment. “As I said earlier achieving a perfect balance and optimal result depends on your doctor’s skill. As each one of you is unique on the outside so are you on the inside in terms of your facial muscle anatomy, hence making this treatment a challenging one cause the points of injections the dose of drug and the depth of injections has to be controlled as per your unique facial anatomy," believes Dr Grewal.

Advertisement

Give away results are due to wrong dose wrong depth wrong points of injections it’s an error on the part of judgement not the error of drug. “I would recommend once in 6 months treatment so as to maintain natural looking pleasant results. You too get cumulative benefits as well. So don’t carry expressions which don’t represent your emotional state," signs off Dr Grewal. Optimise your emotional intelligence on the outside with these advanced medical techniques look relaxed stay relaxed and feel relaxed.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here