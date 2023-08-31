Unveiling The Impact of Hair Gummies In Enhancing Hair Health and Growth

In recent years, technological developments have truly revolutionized how we look at the world and sought solutions to make our lives better, and the health and wellness industry is no different. At a time when there is an enhanced consciousness around health and overall fitness, it is amusing to note the evolution of nutritional supplements, especially in the field of hair care. As witnessed, a noteworthy entrant into this realm is the rise of hair gummies, a delicious and convenient way to boost hair health and growth.

Perfect Ingredients For Enhancing Hair Health and Growth:

There is no denying that over the recent past, hair gummies have gone on to gain prominence as one of the effective methods to amplify hair well-being and stimulate growth. “The gummies are formulated with a blend of plant-based Biotin, Hair Vitamins, Minerals and Keratin-building Ayurvedic herbs like Hibiscus, Grapeseed & Aloe Vera that target specific hair concerns and provide enhanced hair quality, reduced hair fall, increased hair strength, and improved hair growth through repair of damaged hair. Moreover, they come in delicious flavors and attractive shapes, thus making them a popular option for people seeking to nourish their hair from within. It is therefore clear that hair gummies do end up providing a holistic approach to hair care, synergizing science and nature to support vibrant and lustrous locks," says Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritionist, OZiva.

Projected Growth Of The Gummies Market

According to reports, the estimated value of the global gummy vitamins market is anticipated to be around $4.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to ascend to approximately $6.9 billion by the conclusion of 2033. The global demand for gummy vitamins is expected to grow steadily at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Modern Hair Gummies vs. Traditional Supplements

Hair gummies boast a diverse range of flavor options, rendering them universally appealing to both children and adults alike. This multifaceted flavor profile not only caters to individual preferences but also contributes to their widespread popularity. The gummies market in India is growing at a significant rate, due to the ease and convenience this new form factor offers. “Traditionally, vitamins and minerals were always available in 1 or 2 formats only- mostly capsules and tablets. Unlike traditional tablets, the palatability of gummies enhances the consumption experience, making them a more enjoyable choice. Interestingly, many grown-ups find gummies to be a preferable alternative to tablets when considering their supplement intake. Furthermore, the chewy texture of gummies provides added convenience, particularly for individuals who face challenges in swallowing tablets. This aspect is particularly crucial as tablets often pose difficulties for those who struggle with pill ingestion. Gummies exhibit superior absorbability within the body compared to tablets, given their malleable gummy form that promotes efficient digestion," adds Dwivedi.

Dwivedi explains the benefits of hair gummies: