Upasana Kamineni Konidela Wore A Rs 34,842 T-Shirt Right Before Her Delivery, Watch Video

Everyone around the country is absolutely overjoyed with the news of Upasana and Ram Charan turning proud parents to a lovely baby girl, people have been sending their best wishes to the proud parents. While both Upasana and Charan have not been spotted after the birth of their daughter, the video of them walking into the hospital prior to Upasana’s delivery due date went extremely viral.

In the video, Upasana looks extremely chilled out and as she walked into the hospital she looked absolutely proud and happy. If you missed out on the video, check it out here-

Fashion enthusiasts and critics have taken over the internet to compliment Upasana’s ensemble which speaks of the theory of ‘silent luxury.’ For those who are not aware of this theory, it refers to a sudden shift in the entire luxury industry towards a rather refined and subtle approach to luxury consumption, nothing is too overt and every single bit is minimal to the core.

Upasana’s t-shirt which is from Gucci’s 2022 graphic t-shirt print collection costs a whopping Rs. 34,842 bucks and is extremely understated. The pink round-neck tee features nothing apart from the Gucci logo in bold within a heart-like structure that has a broad circular yellow border around it.