Vaani Kapoor To Turn Muse for Rose Room By Isha J at ICW 2023

Vaani Kapoor has always been a storm on the ramp and it will be amazing to witness her in her true element once again

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 18:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Vaani will be walking the ramp as the showstopper for 'Romantic Reverie' by Isha J. (Image: Instagram)
Vaani will be walking the ramp as the showstopper for 'Romantic Reverie' by Isha J. (Image: Instagram)

Rose Room by Isha J, in partnership with DIACOLOR Fine Jewellery, is set to debut her collection, ‘Romantic Reverie’, at India Couture Week 2023 on 1st August, 8 pm at Taj Palace New Delhi.

Speaking about the association with Vaani Kapoor, Isha Jajodia said “I am absolutely thrilled to have Superstar Vaani Kapoor walk on the runway for my new couture collection, Romantic Reverie. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly embodies the qualities of my perfect muse with great finesse and fearlessness."

Romantic Reverie is a collection that combines the French Riviera’s style and the charm of Hollywood’s Golden Era. It blends lavishness and simplicity to celebrate life’s grandest moments with a playful and romantic flair. The collection features a range of champagne-coloured items that sparkle like bubbles and sunset shades that ignite a joyful passion. Get ready to be enchanted by this exquisite palette.

    • Actress Vaani Kapoor on this occasion said, “I am very happy to be coming to Delhi to close the show for Rose Room by Isha J at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. I have always loved Isha’s vision for Rose Room and look forward to being a part of her debut couture collection."

    The solo show is set to take place at Taj Palace at 8 PM on Tuesday, 1st August’23 on the main runway.

    last updated: July 31, 2023, 18:51 IST
