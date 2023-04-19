Vaishakh Amavasya 2023: Astrologer Shares 6 Remedies For Pitra Dosh

A rare hybrid Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan falls on April 20, on the day of Vaishakh Amavasya. On this day, the new moon will block the sun causing a Solar Eclipse. During this remarkable event, the Eclipse shifts from Total Solar Eclipse to an Annular Eclipse (ring-shaped). The solar eclipse will start at 07:04 am and will end at 12:29 pm. However, the Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India and as it’s not sutak (inauspicious) period, all rituals of Vaishakh Amavasya can be carried out as per the Panchang.

The Vaishakh Amavasya Tithi will prevail from 11:23 am, on April 19, till and 09:41 am on April 20, according to the Panchang.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Department of Astrology at Shri Kallaji Vedic University of Rajasthan, explained that one can get rid of Pitra Dosh by resorting to several easy remedies on Vaishakh Amavasya Tithi. He also explained the ill-effects of this dosh. Dr Tiwari mentioned that due to the Pitra Dosh, the progress of the entire family is affected. He has also given the remedies on how to get rid of it on Vaishakh Amavasya. He further shared that as the year’s first solar eclipse is falling on Amavasya, one can do the ritual before or after the solar eclipse has ended. Here are the six easy rituals to remove Pitra Dosh.

After taking a bath, tie a Kush thread in your hand or take Kush and offer it with water to please your ancestors.

After bathing, you can recite Pitra Stotra (hymn of praise) to please the ancestors. In this Stotra, the ancestors are praised, and by doing so, you can be bestowed with the blessings of the ancestors.

On Amavasya, you can also perform Pinda dan or perform Shraddha rituals for the ancestors to please them. The ritual can make them satisfied and will bless their children or descendants for a happy life.

To satisfy your ancestors, you can make their favourite food and offer it to crows, cows, dogs and other birds. According to religious beliefs, your ancestors will be fed through them.

Donate the favourite things of your ancestors to a poor Brahmin. They are pleased by this as well.

According to the astrologer, if the ancestors are happy then, they bless their children or descendants with progress and a happy life. If they are angry, then the Pitra Dosh is present in the form of a curse. During this time, the progress of the family gets impacted.

