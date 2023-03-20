Vasant Ritu 2023: When is Spring Equinox? Quotes and Wishes to Share

VASANT RITU 2023: Most countries around the world observe four seasons in a year. But, in India six seasons are followed as per the local calendars. The classifications of the seasons have been observed since the Vedic period. Vasant Ritu or spring season is also known as Rituraj, which means the King of all the seasons.

During this time, there are neither cold winds nor sweat-dripping summers. The weather during these months is pleasant. According to the Hindu calendar, the Vasant Ritu falls during the months of Chaitra and Baisakh, which corresponds to the period from mid-February to mid-April on the Gregorian calendar.

Vasant Ritu 2023 Date

As per the panchang, this year Vasant Ritu started on February 19 and it will end on April 20.

According to Drik Panchang, the Vernal (spring) Equinox which is also known as Vasant Vishuva or Vasant Sampat occurs in the middle of Vasant Ritu. Equinoxes refer to tilt in the Earth’s axis in a manner that the inclination is neither towards nor away from the Sun.

Equinoxes occur twice every year, during the spring and autumn seasons. On this day the Sun is exactly above the Equator and the duration of day and night remains equal. This year, it will fall on March 21 at 2:54 AM.

