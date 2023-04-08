Vastu Tips For Your Bedroom That May Improve Your Love Life

Having a sad intimate life in the bedroom can be a distressing experience for individuals and couples alike. It can affect various aspects of one’s life, including emotional well-being, self-esteem, and overall relationship satisfaction. It can be affected because of the placement of things in your bedroom. Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architectural science, is based on the belief that the placement and arrangement of objects in a space can affect the flow of energy, and influence various aspects of life, including health, wealth, and relationships. According to this, when objects are placed in specific directions and positions, they can harmonize the energy flow and create a positive environment that promotes even promotes your intimate life along with well-being and prosperity.

Here are some Vastu tips for improving your intimate life in the bedroom:

Bed placement: According to Vastu, the bed should be placed in the southwest corner of the bedroom. This is considered the ideal location for the bed, as it is believed to enhance intimacy and stability in relationships. Try investing in wooden beds rather than steel or iron ones, which can bring negative energy into the room. Bedroom colours: The colours used in the bedroom can have an impact on intimacy. Vastu suggests using soft, soothing colours like light pink, pastel shades, or earthy tones in the bedroom. Avoid using bright or bold colors, as they can be overly stimulating and disrupt a peaceful ambiance. Mirrors placement: Avoid placing mirrors in the bedroom, especially facing the bed. Mirrors are believed to reflect the energy and can disrupt intimacy in relationships. Lighting: It plays a significant role in setting the mood in the bedroom. Vastu recommends using soft, warm lighting in the bedroom, such as bedside lamps or dimmers, to create a cosy and romantic atmosphere. Clutter-free space: Keep the bedroom clean and clutter-free, as a cluttered space can create negative energy and impact intimacy. Regularly clean and organize the bedroom to promote a sense of calmness and harmony. Electronics: Limit the use of electronics in the bedroom, such as televisions, computers, or exercise equipment. Electronics can emit electromagnetic radiation that can interfere with the energy flow in the bedroom and affect intimacy.

Changing things according to Vastu Shastra may improve your intimate life and you and your partner may feel positive and energized in the bedroom.

