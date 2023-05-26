Vastu Tips: Know The Articles And Directions They Should Be Kept In

Vastu Shastra says that direction plays an important role in one’s life. It is advised astrologers and Vastu experts to be mindful of them before building a house. Many people strongly believe in these rules and try to manage their lives accordingly. Vastu Shastra’s entire objective is to generate and attract positive cosmic energy. This energy enables people to perform better at work and live a more fulfilling life. It is said that people who live or work in a Vastu-compliant environment live healthier and happier lives.

North Direction: North is considered the direction of Kuber. According to Vastu Shastra, it has been found auspicious to keep money in this direction. It is also advised to keep money in the north direction at the place of work or business.

South Direction: According to Vastu, the god of the south is Yama. This direction also represents the earth. It has been found that toilets should not be made in this direction.

East Direction: The gods of the east direction are Surya and Indra. It has been advised to light a lamp every day in this direction. It is also good to keep the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in this direction.

West Direction: According to Vastu, Varun is the deity of this direction and is ruled by Saturn. Building a kitchen in this direction is considered very auspicious.

Northeast corner: The northeast corner is the direction of water and Shiva. It has been found that it is auspicious to build a temple in this direction.

Southeast corner: The Southeast corner is considered the place for fire and mars. Keeping electronic equipment in the southeast corner is considered auspicious.

Southwest Corner: This direction belongs to Rahu and Ketu. According to Vastu, keeping TV, radio, and sports equipment in this direction is considered auspicious. It is also advised to keep the locker in the Southwest direction at home. But it is important to note that the door of the locker shouldn’t open in the west direction.