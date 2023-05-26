Vat Savitri Purnima 2023: Know Important Dates, Muhurat Timings And More

The Vat Savitri fast is observed on the full moon day of the Jyestha month per the Hindu calendar. It is known as Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat because of its occurrence on the full moon day.

In North India, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the new moon day of the Jeth month, while in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and South India, it is observed on the following full moon day after 15 days. This year, the fast is observed on June 3, and it coincides with the presence of three auspicious yogas. It is important to know the auspicious time and significance of observing the Vat Savitri Purnima fast.

The Jyestha Purnima begins on Saturday, June 3, at 11:16 AM and ends on June 4 at 9:11 AM. The Vat Savitri Purnima fast will be observed on Saturday, June 3.

This year, Vat Savitri Purnima is bringing forth several highly auspicious yogas. On this day, Ravi Yoga is aligned with Shiva and Siddhi. As per the Panchang, the Shiv Yoga will be in effect from sunrise until 2:48 PM. Following this, the Siddhi Yoga will commence and continue until 11:48 AM on June 4. Additionally, the Ravi Yoga will occur from 5:23 AM to 06:16 AM.

There are different auspicious timings for observing the fast on June 3. In the morning, the most auspicious time, known as Uttam Muhurta, is from 7:07 AM to 8:51 AM. In the afternoon, the Puja Muhurta spans from 12:19 PM to 5:31 PM. During this time, one can perform the rituals. There is also a Labh-Unnati Muhurta from 2:03 PM to 3:47 PM, considered a very good time for the fast. The Amrit-Best Muhurta, ideal for the fast, is from 3:47 PM to 5:31 PM.

In Hinduism, this particular fast holds great importance. Married women observe it to pray for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. They create symbolic idols of Mother Parvati and Sati Savitri using materials like clay or betel nut. Additionally, they worship the banyan tree. It is believed that by performing these rituals on this day, one receives the blessings of continuous good fortune and joyful married life.