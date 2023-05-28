Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Lesser-known Facts About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

VINAYAK DAMODAR SAVARKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also referred to as Veer Savarkar by his followers, was an Indian freedom fighter, lawyer, politician and writer. Credited as one of the earliest proponents of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

An instrumental name in forming the idea of a Hindu nation, Savarkar was a fierce advocate of the Hindu religion and Hindutva. Savarkar propagated the idea of nationalism and Hinduism. On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about VD Savarkar.

Lesser-known Facts About Freedom fighter Veer Savarkar