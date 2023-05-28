Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Top Quotes by the Social Reformer on Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din

VINAYAK DAMODAR SAVARKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is one the most famous political figures in India’s history. Today marks his 140th birth anniversary. He was an activist, writer, and politician. Even when he was in school, he would do everything in his power to play a part in the freedom struggle. It continued when Savarkar, who was also called Veer (brave), went to London to study law on scholarship at Gray’s Inn. There, he started participating in debates and discussions at India House in Highgate over the political problems of his country and contributed to making plans to overthrow British rule.
During his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Savarkar’s name alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru as the heroes who sacrificed their lives on the path of duty.
In April this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared May 28, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, as Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din.
Savarkar died in Mumbai in 1966.
As we commemorate Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, let’s take a moment to recall some of his well-known quotes:
Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Top Quotes To Share
- “Oh Motherland, sacrifice for you is like life, living without you is death."
- “Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis."
- “We yield to none in our love, admiration and respect for the Buddha-the Dharma-the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours and ours their failures."
- “One country one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt."
- “Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, i.e. the land of the origin of his religion. Consequently, the so-called aboriginal or hill tribes also are Hindus because India is their Fatherland as well as their Holyland of whatever form of religion or worship they follow."
- “The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it. Consider only that untouchable which is injurious to one’s health, not fellow human beings. Unshackling this one foolish fetter would bring crores of our Hindu brethren into the mainstream. They would serve the country in various capacities and defend her honour."
- “After all, there is throughout this world, so far as man is concerned, but a single race—the human race kept alive by one common blood, the human blood. All other talk is at best provisional, a makeshift and only relatively true. Nature is constantly trying to overthrow the artificial barriers you raise between race and race. To try to prevent the commingling of blood is to build on sand. Truly speaking, all that any one of us can claim, all that history entitles one to claim, is that one has the blood of all mankind in one’s veins. The fundamental unity of man from pole to pole is true, all else only relatively so."