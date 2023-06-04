Vicination Wedding: It’s Time To Say ‘I do’ To The Latest Vicination Wedding Trend

In the grand tapestry of life’s precious moments, few can match a wedding ceremony’s sheer splendour and significance. From the momentous vows to the joyous celebrations, weddings are a time-honoured tradition that brings families and friends together. In recent times, however, a new trend has emerged in India, captivating the imaginations of soon-to-be-wedded couples. Enter the enchanting world of vicination weddings, where the magic of a destination wedding is brought closer to home, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

What are Vicination Weddings?

Vicination weddings have become the latest buzz among Indians, representing a shift from the conventional notion of destination weddings. This innovative trend celebrates the idea of tying the knot in wedding destinations that are conveniently located within the vicinity. Picture a magical ceremony set amidst lush landscapes, heritage palaces, or luxurious resorts, all just a stone’s throw away from your bustling city.

One of the most alluring aspects of vicination weddings is the precious gift of time they offer. Unlike traditional destination weddings that often involve long journeys and logistical challenges, couples opting for a vicination wedding can rejoice that their dream venue is just a short distance away. This proximity ensures that cherished moments are not lost in transit, allowing the couple to truly savor each and every instant of their special day.

Finances can often pose a significant challenge when planning a wedding. However, Vicination weddings offer a refreshing alternative, catering to the budget-conscious without compromising on style or elegance. By selecting a nearby wedding destination, couples can significantly reduce travel, accommodation, and transportation costs. These savings can then be reinvested to create a truly awe-inspiring experience, complete with exquisite decor, sumptuous cuisine, and unforgettable entertainment.

Commenting on the trend, Roop Partap Choudhary, Executive Director, Noormahal Palace and Jewel Group of Hotels, says, “Vicination weddings have truly redefined the concept of destination weddings by bringing the magic closer to home. They allow couples to explore the hidden treasures in their own backyard and showcase the rich heritage and cultural diversity that Delhi and its surroundings have to offer. These weddings not only create cherished memories but also serve as a reminder that love and celebration can flourish in the embrace of our own community and surroundings. It is a testament to the fact that the most enchanting destinations can often be found right at our doorstep, waiting to unfold their beauty and grace."

What’s In Store?

There are various hidden gems for ideal wedding destinations in the vicinity of Delhi. In areas like Amritsar, Karnal, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Rishikesh, Goa and more, you can find stunning venues that exude charm and elegance. Experience the grandeur of majestic forts and palaces or immerse yourself in the rich history of opulent halls. Alternatively, you can opt for a rustic escape from the city at enchanting farms. Each location has its own distinct story, providing couples with the perfect backdrop to begin their matrimonial journey.

Various Indian cities are vibrant cultural hubs and melting pots of traditions, customs, and rituals. Vicination weddings in these regions are embracing this diversity, allowing couples to infuse their celebrations with a rich tapestry of heritage. From the ornate rituals of a traditional Hindu wedding to the serene tranquility of a Sufi-inspired nuptial, the choices are as diverse as these sites.

“The trend of celebrating weddings in nearby destinations is not only allowing wedding photographers to innovate with new themes and stunning backdrops but also adding very unique yet local flavour to the visual storytelling. Vicination weddings create an intimate connection between the couple, their surroundings, and timeless moments. It is a privilege to be part of these extraordinary celebrations that showcase the splendor and romance found in the nooks and crannies of our country," says, Rakesh Bajaj, Founder & Director, Vintage Films Photography.

“In a world where grandeur and extravagance often take center stage, celebrating the union of two souls in the nearby vicinities allows us to reconnect with the intimate charm of our surroundings. It encourages us to appreciate the hidden gems and timeless landscapes that have been a part of our lives, breathing new life into our cherished memories." says, Tanya Vij, Delhi wedding influencer.

Gone are the days when couples had to traverse long distances in search of the perfect venue. Now, they can revel in the joy of celebrating their love story amidst the nearby splendours of vicination wedding destinations. This trend allows couples to have the best of both worlds, combining the allure of a destination wedding with the convenience of staying close to home.

“Vicination weddings have revolutionized the way couples celebrate their love, bringing a touch of allure and convenience to the wedding landscape. We are captivated by the growing trend of celebrating weddings in nearby destinations. It showcases the richness of our surroundings and allows couples to create their dream wedding experiences without venturing too far. Vicination weddings are now truly encapsulating the essence of modern romance," says, Divyata Shergill, founder, ShaadiWish.

As the trend of Vicination weddings continues to sweep across the country, it is clear that this innovative approach to matrimony has captured the hearts and imaginations of couples far and wide. With its time-saving convenience, budget-friendly allure, and plethora of enchanting venues, the Vicination wedding trend offers a gateway to unforgettable celebrations. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Indians are now embracing the magic that lies in their own backyard, creating memories that will be etched in their hearts forever. So, as the wedding bells chime and love takes center stage, let us raise a toast to the beauty and splendour of Vicination weddings, where dreams truly come true in the enchanting vicinities of your beloved city.