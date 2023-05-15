Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Look Summery And Bright As They Promote 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

In a momentous collaboration that has left fans ecstatic with anticipation, the dynamic duo of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will grace the silver screen together for the very first time in the highly anticipated film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." This landmark pairing brings together two of the industry’s brightest stars, promising a cinematic experience that will transcend boundaries and redefine on-screen magic.

The actors are currently busy with the promotional extravaganzas of the film and the two today have left everyone stunned as they took over Mumbai in style. Not only did they visit Juhu Chaupati looking stunning together but they also took a super cool auto ride. Check out the videos-

While Sara was draped in the vibrant hues of sunshine, she looked absolutely resplendent in a yellow saree, radiating an aura of undeniable charm and elegance. The bright and summery palette of her attire effortlessly complements her infectious smile, infusing warmth and joy into the very essence of her being. The juxtaposition of the vibrant red bindi against the backdrop of her yellow ensemble created a captivating visual harmony, further accentuating her timeless beauty. The gold jhumkas were such a perfect addition. Sara kept it really minimal in terms of makeup and her hairstyle too was on point.

On the other hand, Vicky went ahead with the classic combination of denim with white. He sported a denim summer jacket, a pair of denim jeans paired up with a white tee and white sneakers. The choice of clothing reflected a perfect harmony between comfort and fashion-forward elegance. Vicky always redefines what it means to be dapper, leaving an indelible mark on the world of fashion.