Vicky Kaushal Brightens Up The Weekend In a Comfortably Chic Outfit, Looking HOT As Always

Vicky Kaushal always knows how to make a statement even when he is sporting the most comfortable and casual look. While the actor looks great in formal outfits, he has a special corner in his heart for super casual looks and he certainly carries them with such style. There is never a dull moment with Vicky in sight he can make anybody gush with happiness.

The super-talented actor every once in a while takes to social media to share pictures of himself looking dapper as always. Recently, he shared a picture of himself bringing in the weekend and the picture has left his fans and followers heart-eyed. Check out his picture here-

Even though it is raining cats and dogs in Mumbai but Vicky made sure to spread some sunshine through his post. The actor was seen chilling on a sofa in a yellow and white crochet half-sleeved shirt. Vicky seemed extremely comfortable in this anti-fit wear which seemed the perfect pair for simply lounging. If one notices the picture, especially from a close angle, one will be surprised to see the flower buttons on the shirt which were extraordinarily cute.