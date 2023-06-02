Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper As He Dances To 'Obsessed' In An Ensemble Worth Rs. 1.27 Lakhs

Vicky Kaushal is known to have impeccable taste in fashion, over the years he has never disappointed fashion critics with his sartorial choices. The uber-talented actor is currently extremely busy promoting his film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Backe’ which also stars Sara Ali Khan. During one of the promotional extravaganzas of the film, Vicky broke into a dance, the video of which has taken the internet by storm.

Vicky grooved to the beats of the super popular number called ‘Obsessed’ as fans hooted for him, however, what we are obsessing right now is over his outfit. But before we give you all the details you need, check out the video-

The actor kept it casually chic in a summer jacket, cargo pants and a classic white tee and we definitely love the shoes too. No matter what, one must start the conversation by talking about Vicky’s summer jacket. The Corneliani blue knitted mouliné cotton jacket screamed absolute fashion goals. Fitted to perfection the jacket showcased great craftsmanship and needless to say, the stellar colour of it complimented Vicky in every possible way.

Coming to the price of this tailored masterpiece, it was priced at $1,420 which is equivalent to approximately Rs. 1,16,916. The price certainly showcases the luxurious and high-end nature of the garment and nope we are not doubting how great it is.