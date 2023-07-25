Video Calls To Yearly Reunions, Tips To Maintain Healthy Relationships With Cousins

Cousins are a combination of friends and siblings. It is always good to have your cousins around, especially when all of them belong to the same age group. Be it teasing or pulling each other’s legs, it is all about indulging in the fun when hanging out with cousins. As we grow up, our lives get busier. We might not be able to meet them often, and we may even not be in the same city. The world celebrated Cousins’ day on July 24. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some tips to maintain a good relationship with your cousins if you all are living in different cities.

Video calls:

Advertisement

Video calling is one of the simplest and easiest ways to stay connected with your friends and family when they live far away from you. Regularly scheduling a video call will help you and your cousins stay up to date-with each other.

Social Media:

Each one of us has at least one social media account. Use that to stay in touch with your cousins. You can tag them or post about your childhood.

Pen pals:

Pen pals are friends with whom you share letters. Making your cousin a pen pal is a great way to maintain a good relationship.

Make a day to chat with everyone:

Fix a particular day where you can talk, chat and have fun with your cousins regularly. Making time and effort will always help you maintain healthy relationships.

Yearly reunion:

Having yearly reunions in families is a very healthy way to remain in touch with the extended family. That way, you will get to spend time with each other, strengthening your friendships.

Emotional support:

Advertisement

Another way to make your relationship with your cousin stronger is by reaching out when you feel you are moving apart or in times of a problem the other may be going through. This will help in making an emotional connection, and they would know that someone is always there for them.