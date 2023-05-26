Vidya Balan Leads Crusade Against Plastic Pollution; Says, “We Need to Be Conscious of Our Choices”

The renowned Indian actress Vidya Balan has always been more than just a star on the big screen. She has developed into a symbol of change and an outspoken supporter of a cleaner, more sustainable future owing to her uncompromising dedication to social causes and environmental challenges. Beyond the world of entertainment, Balan is passionate about changing the world and frequently utilises her platform to spread awareness of the important issues confronting our society.

Vidya Balan stands out for her sincere dedication to what she stands for. She is not afraid to talk about the problems our society is facing and the changes that need to be made. She is a true champion of change because of her unwavering commitment to the issues she supports. She is an enthusiastic supporter of sustainability, education, women’s empowerment, and child nutrition.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan is working with Bhamla Foundation to promote their anti-single use plastic programme because she recognises the gravity of the matter. The Bhamla Foundation has long been committed to bringing attention to environmental issues, working with the United Nations Environment Programme and the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

“We must eliminate unnecessary plastic items like water bottles, bags, trays, cutlery, plates, cups, and food packaging from our lives this World Environment Day," emphasizes Vidya Balan. Her words resonate with the urgent need to address the crisis of climate change, pollution, waste, and biodiversity loss caused by plastic pollution.I firmly believe that it is our duty to protect the environment for future generations. We need to be conscious of our choices and take action to reduce our plastic footprint. We must be responsible consumers and choose sustainable options. And we need to demand stakeholders to take necessary actions to reduce plastic pollution", says Vidya Balan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Things That Can Occur to Your Body if the Temperature Goes Beyond 45 Degrees

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Vidya Balan encourages individuals worldwide to take responsibility for their actions and eliminate unnecessary plastic items from their lives. This year, the global effort to beat single-use plastic pollution has become a flagship campaign of the International G20 Summit, as well as being supported by India’s Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

In addition to her support for the Bhamla Foundation, Vidya Balan has actively participated in raising awareness about plastic pollution through various platforms. One notable contribution is her appearance in the music video ‘Tik Tik Plastic’, which aims to educate and inspire individuals to take action against single-use plastic pollution. Apart from Vidya Balan the theme song stars Alia Bhatt, Gulzar Sahab, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The song is rendered by Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. The choreography is done by Shiamak Davar and the direction by Sanjay Gadhvi. Ricky Cage, Guneet Monga, Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malik among others also appear in the music video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Walking Towards Wellness: 6 Ways To Increase Your Daily Steps For Better Health

“Vidya Balan has always stood for environment protection, climate change, earlier she has supported anti air pollution initiatives and now anti-single-use plastic. We are very grateful that Vidya Balan has joined this initiative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly conveyed, urging people to save the country from plastic menace. Climate change is real and its time we take it seriously. We are supported by the Ministry of Forestry and Environemnt alongside the state and the central government as well as the United Nations," say Asif and Saher Bhamla of Bhamla Foundation.

“Together we can make a difference to ensure we leave a beautiful and healthy world for future generations," Vidya Balan concludes.