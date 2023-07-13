Vijay Deverakonda Defines Ethnic Charm in a an Ivory Kurta and Pearl Blazer; See Photos

True self-made star Vijay Deverakonda is an example of this. He established himself and became a household name in the Telugu film industry via his own labour of love. From playing little roles in which no one even recognised him to breaking box office records with films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and others, he has come a long way. He has not only captivated millions of hearts with his enigmatic personality and unique sense of style, but also cemented himself as a trendsetter in the industry.

Check out his stylist Harmann Kaur’s post right here-

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is a true maverick when it comes to fashion. He expertly blends traditional and contemporary styles to create a distinctive and seductive presence. Whether it’s through formal red carpet appearances or casual street style, he consistently makes a statement. Vijay has a reputation for being passionate about experimenting with vivid colours and unique forms. He isn’t hesitant to challenge conventional wisdom when it comes to dressing.

Advertisement

With his quiet, unassuming manner and imposing stature, he might today attract women from all across the country, but his style prowess is what truly makes him the man in the world of cinema. The only positive aspect of Deverakonda is his intimidating appearance. He is also the most dominant fashion player among his contemporaries. He decided on an off-white wraparound kurta with fringe borders and an uneven hem. He completed his look by layering a silk trouser over a jacket embellished with real pearls and crystals. His sleek silver chain, slight beard, and wavy front quiff haircut finished off the summer boy image.