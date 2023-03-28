Vijay Varma In A Tuxedo-Saree Proves How Fashion Does Not Abide By Gender Stereotypes

Vijay Varma, In Tuxedo-Saree, Shows How Fashion Has No Gender

Actor Vijay Varma is known not only for his diverse on-screen performances but also for his fashion preferences. He has a penchant for trying out unconventional styles and has demonstrated this repeatedly through his head-turning appearances.

No longer restricted to womenswear, Vijay Varma sported the six-yard drape by Rimzim Dadu with a tuxedo shirt and absolutely nailed it. Rimzin Dadu, the designer who created the saree, shared the images on Instagram and referred to Vijay as “versatile" and her muse of the moment. She added that he defies categorization and stated that he cannot be limited by any definition.

Rimzim Dadu also explained in the caption that the purpose of the photo shoot was to present her brand’s unorthodox approach to fashion design. The caption read, “With fluidity anchoring our worldview, we abide by no definitions. Presenting ‘Art in Motion’, a story that transcends boundaries of seasons, gender or fleeting fashion trends."

“It illustrates what we do at Rimzim Dadu and why we found our muse in the man of the moment, the very versatile Vijay Varma – an actor who can’t be confined to any definition," the post further read. Vijay Varma’s saree look received praise from fashion aficionados.

Check out the pictures below:

The actor recently made heads turn as he walked the ramp wearing a khadi ensemble by Divya Mehta at the Lakme Fashion Week. Vijay sported a blue printed bandhgala suit, looking absolutely suave. He completed the look with a pair of black footwear and accessorized it with a quirky neckpiece. He also opted for a simple hairdo, kohled eyes and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

