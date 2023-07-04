Vijay Varma's Signature Style: Effortlessly Stylish with Whites, Denims, and Wayfarers

Vijay Varma, currently in news for Lust Stories 2, Dahaad and his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia gained recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed movie “Gully Boy" in 2019), where he portrayed the character Moeen. A versatile actor, he is known for his stupendous work in films like “Pink" (2016), “Monsoon Shootout" (2017), and “She" (2020). With his impeccable acting skills and unique screen presence, Vijay Varma has emerged as a promising talent in Bollywood. In a candid chat, we ask him about his fashion choices, taste in music and fitness regimes.

Question 1: How has your style evolved? What makes ‘Classics’ in a man’s wardrobe?

Answer: Classic essentials for any man would be a good pair of denims, quintessential wayfarers by John Jacobs, casual and formal shoes, definitely a crisp white shirt and a t-shirt as well. A hat, a watch, a good cologne! If you like wearing a belt, throw that in too.

Question 2: Being in front of the screen calls for a carefully thought through fitness regime. What is the one thing you enjoy doing to keep yourself fit?

Answer: Taking care of the body is an integral part of an actor’s life. Yoga suits me the most. It’s a great exercise for my overall being. It takes care of not just my body but it also improves the way I think, it calms me down, it gives me a space to be with myself, to gather my thoughts, reflect on things and in the middle of all this still find a moment to be in the present. Yoga is my go-to fitness regime.

Question 3: Talk us through the JJ Rhapsody collection campaign and your experience.

Answer: I think we managed to kind of get a lot of dimensions, elements as well as my personality to shine through in this campaign. We saw various shades of me, my style and with each different pair of eyewear, there was a certain element which kind of got exposed, so it was quite interesting!

Question 4: What do you like about the collection and which is your favourite pair?

Answer: I can’t really choose one as my favourite, because I picked those that suited my personality the best for the campaign. And each one of them is special! But if I have to, I would go for sunglasses over clear frames, because I have a 20/20 vision, so I don’t ever have to wear clear glasses.