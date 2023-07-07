Vikram Batra Death Anniversary 2023: Remembering the Brave Kargil War Hero

VIKRAM BATRA DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: India remembers the sacrifice made by Kargil war hero late Captain Vikram Batra, on his 24th death anniversary. Captain Batra gave his supreme sacrifice on July 7, 1999, while combating Pakistani forces during the Kargil War. He originally hailed from Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.
Courtesy of Vishnuvardhan’s film Shershaah, the world could get a glance at his determination, courage and leadership. The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer was named after Vikram Batra’s army call name, which he lived by ensuring the victory of the Indian armed forces. Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the highest gallantry award of Param Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice.
Remembering Vikram Batra
- As a college student, Batra was awarded the Punjab Directorate’s best NCC cadet (Air Wing) in the North Zone.
- Apart from Shershaah, Captain Batra was also called as the Kargil Hero, Tiger of Drass and the Lion of Kargil.
- Going into the Army was Captain Batra’s childhood dream which he achieved in 1996 after joining the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) as a lieutenant.
- In the academy, he got commissioned into 13 JAK Rifles and became part of the Jessore Company of the Manekshaw Battalion.
- He entered the Kargil war as a Lieutenant but was promoted to the rank of Captain.
- Captain Batra’s Delta company on June 19, 1999, was ordered to recapture one of the crucial peaks—peak 5140. While Pakistani soldiers were sitting on top of it, Captain Batra and his men clinched the victory by climbing up the hill.
- Soon after this milestone, Captain Batra’s next mission was to take control of 17,000 feet high Point 4875, along with his men. It must be noted that the location was eighty degrees steep.
- As Captain Batra and his men advanced for their mission on the night of July 7, the weather conditions turned unfavourable because of the fog. However, the soldiers managed to reach the top. This is when Batra was severely hurt while rescuing another officer. While Captain Batra couldn’t survive, India reclaimed Point 4875 on the morning of July 8.
- Many are unaware that the Kargil war hero was also a green belt holder in Karate.
- Apart from Karate, Captain Batra also played table tennis at the national level.