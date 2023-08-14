Vinegar To Baking Soda, Three Tricks To Clean Non-stick Pan

The kitchen, a haven of culinary creativity, often witnesses the accumulation of stubborn residue on our daily utensils. This predicament, particularly prevalent with nonstick pans, where a persistent layer of burnt grease takes residence on the bottom, can prove to be a formidable cleaning challenge. Fear not, for a gleaming solution lies in simple steps and ingenious home remedies that can easily restore the shine to your nonstick utensils.

Vinegar: The unassuming vinegar, a staple in most kitchens, holds within its acetic prowess the ability to eradicate burnt grease from nonstick utensils. The acid content in vinegar is a potent combatant against stubborn grease. To initiate this cleansing ritual, fill your sink with enough vinegar to submerge the pan’s bottom. Allow the pan to bask in this vinegar bath for approximately an hour. Once the grease is softened, employ a scrubbing pad or toothbrush to gently remove the residue. Your utensil will emerge gleaming anew, its former lustre restored.