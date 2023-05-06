Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Set the Ultimate Date Night Outfit Inspiration

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set major couple goals for their fans with their latest photo. The picture, shared by Virat on his Instagram handle, seems to be from one of their recent date nights, and the two were perfectly dressed for the occasion. If you are looking for some inspiration on how to ace the ideal date night fashion, this is the right place to start. From Anushka’s simple bright orange dress to Virat’s classic casual black look, the couple’s outfit checked all the right boxes.

Anushka went for a minimal, yet classy look. The simple, airy dress is a good choice for the season. Her outfit featured bold billowing sleeves, a belted waist, and a flared bottom. Even though the outfit was plain and unadorned, its vivid hue spoke for itself. The Zero star chose a beautiful bracelet to accessorise the ensemble. To finish her look, she chose to wear bold dark lipstick with soft pink blush, well-defined brows, and a faint hint of kohl on her eyes. Anushka left her hair open in soft waves.

Virat looked dapper in a black shirt. He accessorised his look with a watch. He flaunted a well-kept beard and a neatly side-parted hairstyle.

Not just for romantic evenings, the couple has some fashion inspiration for a chilled day out with your partner. Earlier, while they were in Delhi, Virat posted a selfie with Anushka as they relaxed inside their car in cool casuals.

They aced the comfort fashion game with grace. Anushka was seen wearing a white top paired with matching trousers. She layered it with a black jacket and a black cap. Kohli chose to wear a comfortable grey T-shirt and was all smiles for the camera.

Anushka last appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 movie Zero. She had a guest appearance in her production Qala. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, a sports drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is set to stream on Netflix.

Virat Kohli is busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest season of the Indian Premier League.

