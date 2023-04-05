Virat Kohli's New Tattoo Shows His Spiritual Side

Virat Kohli, a celebrated Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player displayed his remarkable batting abilities against Mumbai Indians (MI) during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Prior to the 16th edition of IPL, Kohli caught everyone’s attention with his new tattoo, which is deeply symbolic. In a recent blog post, Sunny Bhanushali, founder and owner of Aliens Tattoo, who inked Kohli’s new tattoo, explained its meaning.

Other than the newest addition, his other tattoos include his parents’ names, his zodiac sign, his ODI debut Cap number, his Test debut Cap number, a Japanese Samurai warrior, and many more.

According to Bhanushali, Kohli “wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one" and desired a tattoo that represented the “interconnectedness of all things, the source of creation, higher ones and oneness," and the structure of life.

Bhanushali shared his excitement and pressure of tattooing the Indian cricket team member. He could feel the energy and passion that Kohli brought to the project, and it was clear to the cricketer that this tattoo meant a lot to him. Bhanushali wrote, “I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection."

Meanwhile, Bhanushali also shared glimpses of the hard work that went into creating the perfect design for Virat Kohli. “Each element of the design holds a strong spiritual significance. The metatron cube is believed to be a sacred geometric symbol that contains all the shapes and patterns in the universe. The septagon represents perfection, harmony, and balance. The geometrical flower symbolizes the interconnectedness of all things, and the cubic pattern is a symbol of stability and structure. All of these elements come together in a beautiful and intricate design that is meant to inspire a sense of unity and connectedness with the universe. It is a powerful reminder that we are all part of something greater than ourselves and that we are all connected in a profound way," Sunny wrote.

Interestingly, the inking session lasted over two days, as Virat had a “super-packed schedule". As per Sunny Bhanushali, Virat Kohli spent six hours in the Mumbai studio while 8 hours in the Bangalore studio, and “overall the session lasted for over 12 hours, and Virat was so immersed in the process that he lost track of time both the days."

