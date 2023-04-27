Virat Kohli's Strict Vegetarian Diet | What Does It Include

Virat Kohli is one of the top cricketers in the world and maintains a strict diet to keep himself in top physical shape. His diet mainly focuses on consuming healthy and nutrient-dense foods to support his athletic performance.

He is a highly accomplished cricketer and has achieved many significant milestones which include being a part of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning team, becoming the fastest player to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs), and being the fastest player to score 20,000 runs in international cricket.

The Indian cricketer is known to follow a vegetarian diet, which he credits for his improved fitness and performance on the field. Kohli’s diet typically includes:

Plant-based protein sources: Kohli relies on plant-based protein sources like lentils, legumes, tofu, and quinoa to meet his daily protein needs. Fresh fruits and vegetables: Kohli consumes a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to get his daily dose of vitamins and minerals. Complex carbohydrates: Kohli includes complex carbohydrates like whole grains, sweet potatoes, and brown rice in his diet for sustained energy throughout the day. Healthy fats: Kohli gets his healthy fats from sources like nuts, seeds, and avocado. Hydration: Kohli drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Kohli also avoids processed foods, refined sugar, and fried foods in his diet. He has been vocal about the benefits of a vegetarian diet, not just for fitness but also for the environment and animal welfare.

Overall, Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time and has made an immense contribution to the sport.

