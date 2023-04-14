Visit These 4 Instagram-Worthy Cafes in Delhi-NCR

In recent years, the rise of social media has not only changed the way we communicate and interact with others, but also the way we choose our dining experiences. With the popularity of Instagram, the trend of seeking out aesthetically pleasing and “Instagrammable" cafes has become more and more prevalent. From quirky, whimsical designs to minimalist and sleek decor, these cafes are designed to capture the perfect Instagram shot and make an impression on customers.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most popular themes, such as botanical gardens, pastel color schemes, and vintage-inspired designs, and how these restaurants create a memorable dining experience. Join us as we delve into the world of Instagrammable cafes, and discover the unique themes and experiences that are capturing the hearts (and Instagram feeds) of foodies in Delhi.

Dilwalon ki Dilli includes some of the most Instagrammable cafes that we Delhiites have ever heard of or been to. Apart from their scrumptious dishes, these cafes have aesthetically pleasing decor perfect for that million-dollar snapshot for your Instagram. Well, if you aren’t aware of these Insta-worthy cafes, worry not ‘cause we’ve jotted down list of them.

Bean & The Bear Café

Bean & The Bear is the finest example of a contemporary cafe, located in GK 3, Masjid Moth. This recently launched cafe is unique, aesthetically appealing, and has the most adorable theme in town. With bears all around, every spot here is Instagram-worthy. It makes you witness the finest European flavours and serves the best of the flavoured coffees, non-alcoholic cocktails and decadent desserts. Hence, it becomes a must-visit spot for all coffee and dessert enthusiasts. Thus, if you wish to experience what sheer elegance looks like, it's the spot to be.

Cafe De Flora

Cafe De Flora is a beloved destination and makes you witness the charming beauty of Paris in India. Aromatic flowers and the magical blend of Parisian flavours served in a soul-soothing floral setting leave your taste buds in awe. The latest cafe with a Parisian vibe and aesthetic interiors makes you experience the perfect floral bliss. With the onset of scorching summers, the paradise is all absorbed in the aura of bright yellow and charming sunflowers. Also, this season, you won’t be under the sensation of appetite loss as All Things Yellow- the exclusive Summer menu holds a complete package of irresistible treats that fits in perfectly for the season. Not to forget the king of fruits as it remains the centre of attention, chilled mango drinks won’t leave any stone unturned to get into that summer feeling. Hence, the surroundings and the settings ensure you fall in love with the flavours and flowers.

Guppy

The interior of Guppy takes inspiration from Japan. It has a modern setting and the play of colours add zing to the restaurant’s vibe. The artwork displayed on the walls makes it the perfect place to capture cutesy moments with your friends or lover. The cuisine is wide-ranging with a special focus on popular Japanese food items. The dining area has a sushi counter with comfortable seating. There are anime-inspired sculptures, a huge mural, candle lighting and relaxed seating centred around a tall Frangipani tree.

Roastery Coffee House

If you want to spend some quality time in an exterior setting while enjoying life unraveling in front of you, then you must visit Roastery Coffee House in Noida. The place has an extensive menu of coffee for people of all tastes and the aesthetic decor will let you capture some nice moments for your next social media post.

