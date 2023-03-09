Vrikshasana to Naukasana: Kareena Kapoor's Trainer Suggests Yoga Asanas For Good Health

Yoga is a powerful practice that offers endless physical and mental benefits. Whether you are a beginner or experienced, incorporating yoga into your daily routine can have a significant impact on your overall health and well-being. Your body experiences changes with age. Despite the ability to multitask, we occasionally fall short when it comes to taking care of our own physical well-being.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trainer Anshuka Parwani shed light on the same. Celebrity trainer, Anshuka Parwani, posted a yoga routine that all women should practise to maintain their health.

In the video, Anshuka is seen performing a few yoga asanas including Vrikshasana, Baddhakonasana, Parivrtta Sukhasana, Naukasana and Viparita Karani. These poses work on your entire body and leave you feeling energised. Anshuka also mentioned the health benefits of these asanas.

Vrikshasana: The expert said that Vrikshasana helps in calming the nervous system, strengthens the legs and is a great pose if you’re suffering from sciatica pain. Baddhakonasana, on the other hand, helps to “improves blood circulation, stretches the knee muscles and benefits the pelvic region and inner thighs." According to Anshuka Parwani, Parivrtta Sukhasana or the twists, helps in increasing flexibility in the spine, shoulders and chest, stimulates the abdominal organs and stretches the hip, knee and ankle muscles. While Naukasana helps in toning the leg and arm muscles, strengthens abdominal muscles and cures digestive disorders. Practising Viparita Karani before sleep stretches the back and is a very therapeutic pose that helps one to “deal with anxiety and depression." Watch the video below:

How to perform these asanas?

Vrikshasana: Raise the right leg and place it on the left thigh, similar to the Ardha Padmasana leg position. Continue to breathe normally and hold the position for as long as it is comfortable. Finally, lower the right leg. Repeat the above with the left leg. Baddhakonasana: Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Bend your knees, bring your heels towards your pelvis, and let your knees drop to the sides, bringing the soles of your feet together. Gently flap your legs up and down to simulate the movement of a butterfly’s wings. Parivrtta Sukhasana: Start in a comfortable cross-legged position, place your left hand on your right knee and reach your right hand behind you, twisting your torso to the right. Hold the pose for a few deep breaths, then release and repeat on the opposite side by placing your right hand on your left knee and reaching your left hand behind you. Naukasana: Lift your legs, arms, and torso off the ground while balancing on your buttocks, creating a “V" shape with your body. Hold for a few breaths before releasing. Viparita Karani: Lie on your back with your legs up against a wall, ensuring your buttocks are touching the wall. Relax your arms by your sides and hold the pose for several minutes, focusing on your breath and allowing the blood to flow to your upper body.

