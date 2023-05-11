Walking Every Day To Eating Whole Grains, 6 Small Steps To Improve Your Heart

A significant increase in blood pressure or cholesterol results in a lecture from anyone on healthy lifestyle modifications. For those of you who don’t know, survivors of heart disease are often advised to change their lifestyle patterns.

Instead of a major overhaul, you can improve your heart health with a series of small improvements. Once you get started, you will discover that change isn’t so difficult. This method may take longer but it may also drive you to make significant improvements. Here are a few easy tips to improve your heart health:

Walk every day for a while

Advertisement

Include a 10-minute walk every day and even if you don’t exercise at all, a short walk is a great way to start. If you do, it’s an excellent way to get more exercise into your day.

Add an extra fruit or vegetable a day

Fruits and vegetables are pocket friendly, taste good and are good for everything from your heart to your bowels.

Stop drinking your calories

Cutting away just one sugar-sweetened Coke or calorie-laden cappuccino can easily save you 100 or more calories a day. This, in turn, can significantly improve your heart health.

Make breakfast count

As a baby step for better heart health in the long run, always start your day with some fruits and a serving of whole grains, like oatmeal or whole-wheat toast.

Have a handful of nuts

To improve your heart’s health, try grabbing some walnuts, almonds, peanuts and other nuts instead of chips or cookies when you need a snack. Add them to salads for a healthful and tasty crunch, or use them in place of meat in pasta and other dishes.

Advertisement

Sample the fruits of the sea

Try consuming fish or other types of seafood instead of red meat at least once a week for a healthy heart. That is not only good for the heart but also healthy for the brain and the waistline.