Want Salon-like Hair Colour At Home? Follow These Hacks By Stylist Jawed Habib

Colouring hair at home often seems like a risky task, but it has become a trend of late. Everybody wants to change their look and try something new. Nowadays, it is common to have grey hair. People feel it is always better to cover it with hair colour. Visiting a salon might not be possible due to various reasons, and colouring your hair at home is far more convenient. Though colouring at home might help you save a huge amount of money, it doesn’t always give proper satisfaction or a salon-like effect. Recently, renowned hair stylist Jawed Habib shared a few tips on Instagram, which one should keep in mind, while colouring hair at home.

Cleanse your scalp: It is important to clean your scalp with proper shampooing; this will help the colour last longer. Don’t wash your hair right after colouring. You should not apply hair colour to oily hair. Prepare your hair before the colouring procedure.

Proper amount: Try not to be stingy while applying hair colour. If you apply less and do not cover the lengths, it will give a different effect and not a salon-like finish. Don’t overdo the colour, as that can damage your hair.

Time: While colouring hair, people always choose to keep it for a long period, thinking it will give the best effect and be long-lasting. This is not advisable, as keeping it for too long can damage your hair and ruin the colour. Always follow the instructions mentioned in the colour carton.

Conditioner: After allowing it to sit for the required time, wash your hair thoroughly and only use conditioner at the lengths of your hair. This will help to make your hair smooth, tangle-free, and shiny like salon-finish hair. Avoid washing your hair with hot water; instead, use lukewarm or cold water to wash your hair.