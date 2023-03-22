Want To Attempt A Headstand? Learn It From Yoga Queen Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is widely recognised as one of the most physically fit celebrities in Bollywood. She is a strong advocate for living a healthy lifestyle and motivates others to do the same. Malaika Arora openly shares her strenuous workout routine, which includes pilates and weight training, as well as her belief in the benefits of yoga for both the body and mind.

On Tuesday, Malaika shared a picture of herself performing a yoga asana. In the photo, the actress is seen performing a headstand and resting her head on a yoga wheel. She is seen balancing and perfectly acing the pose. The caption also read, “If you fall, I’ll be there. Love, Your Yoga Mat."

Check out the picture below:

Advertisement

Headstand, also known as Shirshasana, is an advanced inversion pose that offers numerous physical and mental benefits. Here is everything you need to know about headstands:

Benefits of headstand

Increases blood circulation: Inversions, such as headstands, increases blood flow to the brain and upper body which can improve concentration, memory, and overall brain function.

Builds core strength: The headstand requires significant core strength to maintain balance and stability, which can help tone and strengthen the abdominal muscles.

Improves balance and body awareness: It can also help in improving overall balance and coordination.

Relieves stress and anxiety: Inversions have a calming effect on the nervous system, which can help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

Stimulates the lymphatic system: Inversions like headstands help to stimulate the lymphatic system, which can help boost immunity and promote detoxification.

Enhances overall body alignment: Practicing headstands can improve overall posture and alignment, especially in the upper body and spine.

How to perform a headstand?

Begin by kneeling on the floor with your forearms on the mat in front of you.

Interlace your fingers, and place the top of your head on the mat, so that the back of your head is resting in your hands.

Tuck your toes under and walk your feet toward your head as close as possible.

Lift your hips up and straighten your legs as much as possible, while maintaining the position of your head and forearms on the floor.

Slowly begin to walk your feet towards your head, bending your knees as necessary until your hips are directly over your shoulders.

Straighten your legs up towards the ceiling, engaging your core and legs to maintain balance.

Hold the pose for a few breaths, then slowly lower your feet down to the ground to come out of the pose.

Headstand is a challenging but rewarding yoga pose that offers numerous benefits for the body and mind. Practising it safely and with proper alignment under the guidance of a qualified yoga instructor can help you experience the full benefits of this pose.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here