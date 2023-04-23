Want To Eat Healthy For Your Breakfast? Here’s An Easy And Quick Recipe You Can Try

What do you usually have for breakfast? Bread and butter, omelettes, roti, paratha, poha, oats—the list is endless. But have you ever considered the nutrients that you are consuming in the morning? In the hustle of reaching work on time or getting done with the day’s chores, we often neglect the importance of having a healthy breakfast. Nutritionist, Arjita Singh has a solution to this concern. Her instant pudding recipe will save you time and give you the perfect dose of nutrients to start your day.

The nutritionist mentioned that this delicious recipe is high in protein and fibre and extremely easy to make. She says, “It’s important for your first meal to be high in protein and good fat so you have stable blood sugar throughout the day—that helps you experience clean energy, no crashes, no cravings." No doubt mid-meal cravings lead to all of us having an excess amount of junk food.

Here’s the recipe for this instant pudding that is enough for two servings—

Ingredients:-

300gms curd or yoghurt.

1.5 cups of pomegranate.

4 tablespoons of soaked chia seeds (she suggests soaking 1.5 tablespoons of chia seeds in water, it will give you about 4-5 tablespoons of soaked chia in the morning).

1 tbsp honey, 1.5 scoops unflavored protein powder.

10 soaked and peeled almonds, and 10 soaked black raisins.

Method:-

Take a bowl and add the curd or yoghurt, along with some pomegranates.

Give it a quick mix, then add in the soaked chia seeds and the remaining pomegranates.

Pour in the honey and stir in the protein powder, Mix well.

Add in the peeled almonds and black raisins, and enjoy your nutritious meal.

Every ingredient in the recipe has some value. Therefore, do not skip any of them. The nutritionist highlights the benefits of each—

She says, “Curd is great for good health and has good protein. Yoghurt has more protein than curd, but curd has more probiotic benefits than yoghurt." Either can be used alternatively.

Next, Arijita mentions, “Soaked raisins are great for digestive and immune health. Soaked almonds are rich in dietary fibre, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and beyond." She calls them a superfood for all ages.

Pomegranate, as per the nutritionist, gives a boost of antioxidants and has anti-cancer properties. They are anti-inflammatory and rich in vitamins K and C. It’s also high in fibre and potassium, which are good for the health of the heart, brain, and gut.

Lastly, chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fats, fibre, and antioxidants. It also keeps you full until your next meal.

