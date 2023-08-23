Want To Get Glazed Doughnut Skin Like Hailey Bieber? Follow These 5 Simple Tips

Who does not want to have crystal-clear skin and look spotless? The pursuit of healthy, glowy skin has given birth to various beauty trends. Glazed doughnut skin is one of them and has become one of the biggest beauty trends in the world. Glazed doughnut skin is a term used to describe plump, dewy, and ultra-hydrated skin. If you want to achieve a youthful and healthy sheen, then you must go for the glazed doughnut skin trend. The amalgamation of skincare practices and healthy habits can help you achieve the glazed doughnut skin at home.

Hydration

Hydrating your skin is the key to achieving a glazed doughnut effect on your skin. Remember to drink loads of water daily to achieve this. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps to keep your body refreshed and hydrated which helps in maintaining the skin’s elasticity. Incorporating hydrating products in the skincare regime can help in achieving lustrous, dewy skin. Products like hydrating serums, and sheet masks can infuse moisture in your skin and can hydrate it deeply. Exfoliation

Gentle exfoliation is the key to getting rid of dead cells. Applying a pH-balanced cleanser high on glycolic acid or lactic acid or using exfoliating textured wipe pads rich in niacinamide can leave the skin hydrated and supple. Over-exfoliation can make the skin more vulnerable and damaged. It can make the sin prone to inflammation. Using natural oils or serums

Incorporating oils like argan oil, rosehip oil, and jojoba oil in a skincare routine can help in providing a healthy sheen. Using hemp oil for fine lines or Vitamin C serum with Green tea to reduce blemishes escalates the process of achieving glazed skin. Using Hyaluronic acid or a light lotion in the skincare regime can help in hydrating the skin. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can aid in getting glazed skin. Ensuring the right amount of sleep boosts the blood flow in the skin. Making sure of incorporating foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in the diet can enhance skin health. Regularly exercising can improve blood circulation and can enhance skin radiance. Essence

Essence is a skincare product that is more watery than toner. It improves the skin’s tendency to retain water and moisture. It contains fermented water, snail mucin, ginseng, or hyaluronic acid that help nourish and moisturize the skin.