Having flawless and blemish-free skin is the secret desire of everyone. However, whenever we step outside, pollution, dust and the harsh sun rays damage our skin. Often suntan, hormonal imbalances, acne, pimples or other skin disorders cause hyperpigmentation. It results in the formation of dark patches on our skin, due to excessive melanin production. Although discoloured skin can go away naturally, they take a long time, usually 6-12 months. There are several pharmaceutical medications and lotions to remove pigmentation. However, they come with a fair share of side effects.

If you too are suffering from skin pigmentation and want a suitable home remedy to get rid of the dark spots and patches, then a DIY honey and orange peel face serum will work for you. Here’s how you can make it at home.

Lemons are known for their detoxifying properties because they are a good source of vitamin C and citric acid. The acidic nature of lemon juice offers astringent properties. Low-pH ingredients can aid in reducing oil production and inflammation, both of which are considered to be the leading factors of acne. Lemons also have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that can be used to treat inflammatory acne and rashes.

Similar to lemons, oranges are also richly infused with citric acid that controls acne and pimples. They are also a great natural exfoliator that offers you a youthful glow and a natural lustre. Because it is high in vitamin C, oranges further prevent the effects of ageing, providing you with firm and plump skin by unclogging your pores.

To make the DIY face serum you will require an orange, a lemon, rosewater and aloe vera gel. If you don’t have an aloe vera gel, you can also use petroleum jelly. First, peel the orange and lemon using a knife. Next, put the peeled parts into a blender and add a few drops of rosewater, before grinding the mixture and extracting the orange and lemon juice. After the mixture turns smooth, pour it into a bowl.

Add a spoonful of aloe vera gel or petroleum jelly like Vaseline to the mixture. Stir the solution well until it becomes a jelly-like paste. Apply the DIY serum on your face or pigmented parts of your skin. Leave the paste for about 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off using lukewarm water. Lastly, pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Repeat the process two times every day, and you will notice your pigmented skin slowly fading away.

