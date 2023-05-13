Want To Have A Dream Wedding Like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? Know All About It

Beautiful wedding venues are everyone’s dream and since the wedding season is around the corner, most young millennials are looking for the venues that are not only grand but also can be affordable. But often at times, they feel restricted as the wedding expenses are enormous, and post-pandemic many people fear spending their savings all at once. However, if you still wish and wonder to have a grand wedding like your favorite celebrity, we have your back. With Marry Now Pay Later or MNPL as we say, you can afford a luxurious wedding venue without stressing about the budget. If you are exactly not sure of how it is going to help, we have mentioned the points that will help you understand the importance of this initiative. Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder, SanKash draws out a roadmap for your dream wedding.

Budget

We all want to fulfill our dreams without being restricted and that is when MNPL can help with finances. With an easy EMI option available for 12 months, you can repay the cost without the stress of spending it all together. Choice

We all want to choose the best for our wedding, be it flowers, décor or even napkins. With so many options available, we often have to compromise on our choice of venue. But no more! With MNPL, you can chose among the zillion options without compromising and still have the wedding of your dreams. Happiness

A beautiful wedding is a dream of all and having it on your finances feels like an accomplishment. MNPL option is great for those people who wish to have a wedding from their expenses without making it worrisome and burdening for their families. After all, who doesn’t want to accomplish the milestones on their own? Satisfaction

With great accomplishments come greater satisfaction. Having a wedding of your dream on your own is not only a moment of pride for the couples but also for their families. Achieving important milestones in life not only instills a sense of achievement but also gives the satisfaction of undertaking the most important decision of life on their own strength and savings without making it burdensome on families. Savings

The pandemic has taught us all the importance of savings and though we want to spend it all, we all agree that there is a certain sense of fear about uncertainties. But thanks to SanKash, you can have the wedding of your dreams without emptying your hard-earned money.